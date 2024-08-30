HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.45 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $98.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.69, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

