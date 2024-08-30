HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

