HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hologic by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,529,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,184,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,297,000 after purchasing an additional 338,212 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,598,000 after buying an additional 1,168,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Hologic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,934,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,840,000 after buying an additional 37,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Hologic Stock Up 0.5 %

HOLX opened at $80.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.30. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

