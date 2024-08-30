HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of SAP by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in SAP by 9.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $218.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $258.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.27. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $221.24.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.