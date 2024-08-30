HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,635 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,635 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLRS. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3,928.4% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after buying an additional 2,150,263 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,390,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,624 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,832,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 872,764 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,745,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 65,824 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 602.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 52,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 44,820 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

NYSE VLRS opened at $5.79 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

(Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.