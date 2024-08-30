HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,394 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,055,000 after acquiring an additional 559,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,001,000 after purchasing an additional 844,014 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,697,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,094,000 after purchasing an additional 652,798 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,567,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,631,000 after purchasing an additional 507,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after buying an additional 2,638,564 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $16.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

