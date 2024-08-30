HB Wealth Management LLC Takes $389,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 323.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,413,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 197,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.66.

MAA opened at $161.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $162.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.78.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

