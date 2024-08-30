HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,197,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73,356 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 221,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,327,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.79.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.