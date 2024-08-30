HC Wainwright Boosts Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Price Target to $55.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on MNMD. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNMD
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)
In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $113,057.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,000.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 351,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $113,057.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,000.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,160,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 161,659 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at $11,749,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at $8,964,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at $7,830,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 382,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mind Medicine (MindMed)
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Applied Digital’s Stock Recovery: Analysts Forecast Strong Upside
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Ollie’s Stock Goes On Sale: It’s Time To Back Up The Truck
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.