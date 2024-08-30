HC Wainwright Comments on Addex Therapeutics Ltd’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 28th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Addex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($11.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Addex Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 364.24% and a negative net margin of 818.50%.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

About Addex Therapeutics

ADXN stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. Addex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.77.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

