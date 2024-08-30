HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Immunocore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 28th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.99) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Immunocore from $92.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

IMCR stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.75. Immunocore has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $76.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. Immunocore’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,312,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,638,000 after buying an additional 399,201 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Immunocore by 3,841.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,951,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,122,000 after buying an additional 1,901,570 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Immunocore by 4,817.1% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,684,000 after buying an additional 956,204 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Immunocore by 495.1% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 976,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,077,000 after buying an additional 812,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Immunocore by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 875,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,674,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

