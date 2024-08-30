HC Wainwright Weighs in on Immunocore Holdings plc’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immunocore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 28th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunocore’s FY2028 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.70.

Immunocore stock opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the second quarter worth about $3,686,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Immunocore by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 33,003 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,366,000 after purchasing an additional 333,167 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 495.1% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 976,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,077,000 after purchasing an additional 812,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 2,265.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 70,648 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

