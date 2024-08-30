Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,820,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 20,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HR. Scotiabank upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 9,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,962.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 54,024 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $633,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,003.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 396,456 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 668,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 281,243 shares during the period.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

