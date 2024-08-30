Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.60 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 111.80 ($1.47). 2,480,759 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 1,201,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.80 ($1.53).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.49) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.
Helios Towers Stock Down 3.5 %
Insider Transactions at Helios Towers
In other news, insider David Wassong sold 18,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.52), for a total value of £21,620,000 ($28,511,143.35). Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
About Helios Towers
Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers passive infrastructure solutions, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management, as well as engages in hosting of active equipment, such as antennae.
