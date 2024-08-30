Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $207.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.76.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 47,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 389,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.