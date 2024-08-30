Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET) Shares Up 0.2%

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.90. 69,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 57,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC raised its stake in shares of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 77,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,176 shares in the last quarter.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-paying, US-listed common and preferred stocks of REITs and real estate operating companies. RIET was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hoya.

