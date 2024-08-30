Hsbc Global Res Weighs in on Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) – Analysts at Hsbc Global Res dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a report released on Tuesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res analyst S. Martinez now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.59. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $12.23 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Saturday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.94.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $137.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 72.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

