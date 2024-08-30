Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$10.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$14.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

