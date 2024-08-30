Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,931 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $206,703,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729,974 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,768 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,428,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.79 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBAN

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $987,167.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,167.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,690.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.