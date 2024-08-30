Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $6.76 Per Share

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HYFree Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report released on Tuesday, August 27th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.76 per share for the year. Northland Capmk has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s current full-year earnings is $8.30 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s FY2027 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share.

HY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $62.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6,692.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

