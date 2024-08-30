ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

ICICI Bank Stock Performance

Shares of ICICI Bank stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

