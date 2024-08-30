ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
ICICI Bank Stock Performance
Shares of ICICI Bank stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.
