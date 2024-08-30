Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Iluka Resources Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of ILKAY opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. Iluka Resources has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $27.65.
About Iluka Resources
