Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Iluka Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ILKAY opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. Iluka Resources has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

About Iluka Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.