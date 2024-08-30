Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Director Rodolphe Manasterski Purchases 11,000 Shares

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) Director Rodolphe Manasterski acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$11,660.00.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 4.0 %

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.22, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$0.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.13.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

