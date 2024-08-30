Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Director Rodolphe Manasterski Purchases 11,000 Shares

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) Director Rodolphe Manasterski acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$11,660.00.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 4.0 %
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.22, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$0.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.13.
About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
