Insider Buying: Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) Insider Buys 7,937 Shares of Stock

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Free Report) insider Helen Thornton acquired 7,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.78 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,001.86 ($20,271.53).

Arena REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Get Arena REIT alerts:

Arena REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from Arena REIT’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. Arena REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 106.25%.

Arena REIT Company Profile

Arena REIT is an ASX200 listed property group that develops, owns and manages social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arena REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.