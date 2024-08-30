Insider Buying: Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Director Purchases $99,991.20 in Stock

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDEGet Free Report) Director Victor Woolridge bought 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,991.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OBDE opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the first quarter worth about $82,106,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 323.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,000,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after buying an additional 1,528,078 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,552,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,237,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,243,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,649,000.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

