Insider Buying: Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Director Purchases $99,991.20 in Stock

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) Director Victor Woolridge bought 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,991.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OBDE opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the first quarter worth about $82,106,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 323.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,000,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after buying an additional 1,528,078 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,552,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,237,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,243,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,649,000.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

