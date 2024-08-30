Insider Buying: Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Buys 1,445 Shares of Stock

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) insider Jacky Simmonds acquired 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,462 ($45.65) per share, with a total value of £50,025.90 ($65,971.12).

BNZL stock opened at GBX 3,556 ($46.89) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2,279.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46. Bunzl plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,709 ($35.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,600 ($47.47). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,182.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,099.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BNZL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,700 ($35.61) to GBX 3,350 ($44.18) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 3,300 ($43.52) to GBX 3,380 ($44.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.20) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,282.50 ($43.29).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

