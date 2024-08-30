Insider Buying: Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Director Acquires 46,000 Shares of Stock

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) Director David Levenson purchased 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,440.00.

David Levenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, David Levenson purchased 144,600 shares of Chorus Aviation stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$377,406.00.

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

Shares of CHR opened at C$2.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$494.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.99 and a twelve month high of C$3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.65 to C$3.85 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cormark raised Chorus Aviation from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.21.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

