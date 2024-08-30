Insider Buying: Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Director Acquires 46,000 Shares of Stock

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) Director David Levenson purchased 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,440.00.
David Levenson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 23rd, David Levenson purchased 144,600 shares of Chorus Aviation stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$377,406.00.
Shares of CHR opened at C$2.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$494.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.99 and a twelve month high of C$3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07.
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.
