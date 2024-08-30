Insider Buying: Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) Insider Purchases A$14,112.50 in Stock

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD – Get Free Report) insider Ewen Crouch acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$11.29 ($7.63) per share, with a total value of A$14,112.50 ($9,535.47).

Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Corporate Travel Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Corporate Travel Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

