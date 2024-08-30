Insider Buying: Dialight plc (LON:DIA) Insider Acquires 23,948 Shares of Stock

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Blair bought 23,948 shares of Dialight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £49,572.36 ($65,373.02).

Stephen Blair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dialight alerts:

On Friday, August 9th, Stephen Blair purchased 18,905 shares of Dialight stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £32,705.65 ($43,130.23).

Dialight Stock Performance

LON:DIA opened at GBX 212 ($2.80) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 194.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 176.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.86 million, a P/E ratio of -706.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.25. Dialight plc has a 12-month low of GBX 135 ($1.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 238 ($3.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.