Insider Buying: Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Senior Officer Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Aaron P. Bell acquired 5,000 shares of Journey Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$12,500.00.

Shares of TSE:JOY opened at C$2.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$153.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.44. Journey Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.32 and a 1-year high of C$5.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$50.53 million for the quarter. Journey Energy had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 6.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.1199052 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JOY shares. Cormark boosted their price target on Journey Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Journey Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

