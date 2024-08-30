Insider Buying: KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Director Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) Director Sarah Astrea Kruger purchased 2,500 shares of KP Tissue stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,275.00.
KP Tissue Stock Performance
TSE KPT opened at C$8.50 on Friday. KP Tissue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.48. The stock has a market cap of C$84.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.45.
KP Tissue Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KP Tissue Company Profile
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.
