Insider Buying: KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Director Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) Director Sarah Astrea Kruger purchased 2,500 shares of KP Tissue stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,275.00.

KP Tissue Stock Performance

TSE KPT opened at C$8.50 on Friday. KP Tissue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.48. The stock has a market cap of C$84.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.45.

KP Tissue Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

Featured Stories

