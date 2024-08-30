Insider Buying: Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) Insider Purchases A$30,720.00 in Stock

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG – Get Free Report) insider David Dixon purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$10.24 ($6.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,720.00 ($20,756.76).

Magellan Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 7.16.

Get Magellan Financial Group alerts:

Magellan Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.357 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Magellan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Magellan Financial Group Company Profile

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.