Insider Buying: Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) CEO Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) CEO Jean-Marc Gilson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,592.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Jean-Marc Gilson purchased 500 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.94 per share, for a total transaction of $11,470.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Jean-Marc Gilson purchased 427 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $9,650.20.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $804.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $284.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.28 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 122.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,065.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

