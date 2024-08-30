Insider Buying: Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Insider Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Mason bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$7.35 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$88,200.00 ($59,594.59).

Whitehaven Coal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

