Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Director Sells $100,730.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $101.60 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 4,910 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,411,028 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $127,105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,970 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 335.0% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,131,061 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $191,966,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

