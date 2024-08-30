Insider Selling: Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Major Shareholder Sells $108,939.30 in Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 51,630 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $108,939.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,048,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,683.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Aladar Szalay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 23rd, Aladar Szalay sold 40,000 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $91,600.00.
Genelux stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. Genelux Co. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -1.57.
GNLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Capital raised shares of Genelux to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Genelux in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.
