Insider Selling: Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) EVP Sells $50,020.00 in Stock

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,231.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Premier Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

PFC stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.28. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Premier Financial had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFC

Institutional Trading of Premier Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,669,000 after buying an additional 48,257 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 38,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Premier Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,983,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,269,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Premier Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 61.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 80,217 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.