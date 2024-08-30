Insight Acquisition (OTCMKTS:INAQU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Insight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INAQU – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 1,799 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Insight Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73.

About Insight Acquisition

Insight Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the FinTech, wealth, asset, investment management, and insurance tech sectors.

