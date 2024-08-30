InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.72 on Friday. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). InspireMD had a negative net margin of 350.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in InspireMD by 266.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,579 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InspireMD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in InspireMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

