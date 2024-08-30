Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Director Sells $80,920.82 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $80,920.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,242.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ICE opened at $160.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $161.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,019,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,298,000 after acquiring an additional 284,664 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.6% during the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

