Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sells $19,921.60 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.55, for a total value of $19,921.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,346.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sandeep Aujla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $622.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $640.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $633.78. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $716.35.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

