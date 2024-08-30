Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Intuit by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $716.35.

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,367 shares of company stock valued at $60,118,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $622.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $640.04 and a 200-day moving average of $633.78. The firm has a market cap of $174.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

