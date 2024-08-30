Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) PT Raised to $10.00

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 107.47% from the stock’s previous close.

LUNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

NASDAQ LUNR opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $600.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.21.

In other Intuitive Machines news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $919,671.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,463.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $919,671.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,463.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,917. Company insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNR. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth about $119,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

