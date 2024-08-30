Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $446.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,281,657. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $487.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.80 billion, a PE ratio of 87.94, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $493.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

