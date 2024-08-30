Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,241 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PXF opened at $51.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.36.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

