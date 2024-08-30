Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NICE (NICE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NICE (NASDAQ: NICE):
- 8/16/2024 – NICE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/16/2024 – NICE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2024 – NICE had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $305.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2024 – NICE had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/13/2024 – NICE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/25/2024 – NICE had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $286.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/10/2024 – NICE had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $238.00 to $213.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
NICE Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:NICE opened at $174.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.52.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
