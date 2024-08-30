Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NICE (NICE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NICE (NASDAQ: NICE):

8/16/2024 – NICE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2024 – NICE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – NICE had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $305.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – NICE had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2024 – NICE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2024 – NICE had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $286.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – NICE had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $238.00 to $213.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NICE Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $174.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.52.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,181,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,367,000 after purchasing an additional 201,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,402,000 after purchasing an additional 298,112 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,564,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 12.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,631,000 after purchasing an additional 149,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 22.6% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,356,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,325,000 after purchasing an additional 250,334 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

