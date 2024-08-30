Investors Purchase High Volume of Block Call Options (NYSE:SQ)

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 113,304 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 88% compared to the typical volume of 60,134 call options.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.52.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Block by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Block by 7.2% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 25.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC increased its holdings in Block by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SQ opened at $66.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 86.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.83. Block has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Block’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Block will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
