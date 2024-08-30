Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 14,135 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 112% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,659 call options.
APLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,453,000 after buying an additional 5,945,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,485 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 92.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,426,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,247 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,216,000 after acquiring an additional 940,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 9,596,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,098,000 after purchasing an additional 771,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
