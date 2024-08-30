Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Given New $13.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

IREN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Iris Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.75.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

IREN opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 373.9% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

