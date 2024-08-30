Irish Continental Group plc Plans Dividend of €0.05 (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Irish Continental Group Stock Performance
Shares of ICGC opened at GBX 472 ($6.22) on Friday. Irish Continental Group has a 52 week low of GBX 364 ($4.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 540 ($7.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of £776.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,569.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 467.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 449.57.
About Irish Continental Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Irish Continental Group
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Polestar Lives to Fight Another Day After Q2 Earnings
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Why NVIDIA’s Earnings Point to a Bullish Future for Pure Storage
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Applied Digital’s Stock Recovery: Analysts Forecast Strong Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Irish Continental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irish Continental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.