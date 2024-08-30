Irish Continental Group plc Plans Dividend of €0.05 (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Irish Continental Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICGC opened at GBX 472 ($6.22) on Friday. Irish Continental Group has a 52 week low of GBX 364 ($4.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 540 ($7.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of £776.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,569.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 467.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 449.57.

About Irish Continental Group

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment provides ferry services carrying passengers and roll on roll off freight on short sea routes on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe under the Irish ferries brand; and chartering services.

